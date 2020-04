Aramark, the contractor the University of Virginia uses at its dining facilities, is offering furloughed employees a free meal that comes ready to eat.

The company is offering employees a meal for them and their immediate families every day in April.

Aramark handed out over 600 meals Monday, April 6, the first day of it offering free meals.

The company is hoping to offer the service for as long as it can.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.