Area lawmaker holds town hall to engage community

Area residents talked with one local representative at a town hall Monday.

Sixth district congressman Ben Cline was in Botetourt County for the first town hall of the year.

Cline took questions from residents over issues such as the Second Amendment and says seeing people in person is key for him.

"The more opportunities I have to hear from them, to get their views and input on things - and not just letters and emails - but to hear them in person and see their faces, that's critically important to me," said Congressman Ben Cline.

Cline says the town allows him to take local views to Washington.

