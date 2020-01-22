Arena upgrade prompts changes to Lynchburg area graduation ceremonies

From sporting events to hosting high profile speakers, the Vines Center has been a focal point of the Liberty University campus since it was constructed in 1990.

After 30 years school leaders say the arena's roof is wearing out.

"The roof is leaking," explained Scott Lamb, Liberty University's senior vice president of communications and public engagement. "It's lasted 30 years and, every now and then when we have a good storm, the leaks come in."

At one time the Vines Center was the school's most contemporary building, but it now lacks the uniform appearance of the surrounding campus.

With a new, smaller arena under construction nearby, LU officials say they saw an opportunity to give the Vines Center a new look.

"Inside it will be the same Vines Center," Lamb emphasized.

Work to replace the roof will be well underway by May, when Liberty University normally holds a large baccalaureate service at the Vines Center. That event will have to move, along with a handful of high school graduation ceremonies.

"Parents of our high school seniors should not worry," said Ryan Edwards, public relations coordinator for Bedford County Public Schools, which has held graduations for all three of its high schools at the Vines Center since 1994.

"Liberty University has conveyed to us that they will make an alternative location available," Edwards said, adding that a new spot for graduation has not been finalized.

Graduations for Amherst, Appomattox, and Campbell County schools along with the commencement for Central Virginia Community College will also have to relocate.

"We certainly have some time between now and May and so we hope that, within the next several weeks, we'll have some resolution to this," said Chris Bryant, CVCC's vice president for institutional advancement. "We have a wonderful collaborative relationship with Liberty University. We look forward to having our graduations there for eons to come."

Work to replace the Vines Center's roof is expected to be complete by the fall.

