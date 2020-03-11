Arlington Catholic Parish updates response to COVID-19

The Catholic Dioceses of Arlington has been in consultation with the Centers For Disease Control to update a response to COVID-19.

Bishop Michael Burbidge is directing all parishes to take the following measures:

• Suspend the use of a common chalice during Holy Communion

• Omit or suspend the Sign of Peace

• Empty Holy Water fonts

• All liturgical vessels should be cleaned with soap and water after each Mass, including any pyx that will be taken to a nursing home, hospital, the homebound, etc.

• Surfaces in our churches, offices, and other facilities are to be cleaned as frequently as possible

Parishioners are also encouraged to avoid attending Mass and activity if they are showing common symptoms of illness.

For additional information, contact Amber Roseboom, Director of Media Relations, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, at 571-215-8731

