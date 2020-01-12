Armed robbery hits Danville convenience store late Saturday night

Charlie's Stop N Shop #2 at 1354 Westover Dr. was the victim of an armed robbery late Saturday night in Danville.

Two suspects wearing dark clothes standing at approximately 5'8" and 5'10" entered the store at around 11:15 pm and demanded money from the clerk after one waved a gun.

The clerk was the only person that was in the store at the time, according to Danville Police. The robbers were able to get away with cash and the clerk was not harmed.

The Danville PD asks anyone with information to call 434-793-0000.

