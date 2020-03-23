Arlington burial set for Army corporal from Covington killed in Korean war

Burial has been scheduled for a US Army corporal from Covington who was missing in action.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Cpl. Ralph L. Cale, 19, was killed during the Korean War. His remains were accounted for in August 2019.

In December 1950, Cale was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action December 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered following the attack and he was not reported as a prisoner of war.

July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned

over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 1, 2018, and were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Cale's remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological

analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial

DNA (mtDNA), Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Cale's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National

Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Cale will be buried Aug. 14, 2020, at Arlington National Cemetery in

Arlington.

For additional information on the Defense Department's mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

