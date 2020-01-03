Arrest made in Amherst Co. armed robbery

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed robbery near Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights Friday, January 3.

The victim told authorities that he was robbed at gunpoint of money and personal items by a white man wearing a mask.

The victim provided the sheriff's office with a detailed description of the vehicle the suspect left in, leading to the arrest at the suspects home a short time later.

Shellie T. Roark was identified and arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commision of a felony.

According to a press release, Roark has since been taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Another arrest was made, Amy Hatcher of Madison Heights, for obstruction of justice.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information that relates to the investigation to contact them at 434-946-9373 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

