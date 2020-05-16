Arrest made in VA "Melon-Heads" larceny case

Saturday evening, the Louisa Police Department stated, “An arrest has been made, thank you to the community for all your assistance.”

On May 6, at 9:35 p.m., two people arrived at the Sheetz in a lifted 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes into the store where they proceeded to commit a larceny.

The Louisa County Police Department asked anyone with information to call the mand reference the case as, "Melon-Heads."

