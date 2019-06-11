Arrest made in Denniston Ave murder of 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo

Roanoke Police have arrested Demarcus S. Glenn, 20 of Roanoke, and charged him with Second Degree Murder regarding the May 31 homicide of Tyler Polumbo.

Glenn was arrested at a residence in the 800 Block of Pinewood Drive NW June 11, 2019.

Police have released few details about the incident, but new search warrants obtained by WDBJ7 show police have been searching phone records for Polumbo and the people he communicated with right before his death.

They also seized the phones of several people who were on scene when police arrived.

One warrant states, "Through the investigation there has been present, cellular communication involving the sale and purchase of narcotics to include the messages referenced above."

Warrants show police have also been collecting Fire Rescue and EMS records from the incident and were working to collect surveillance video. Police also submitted a warrant to search a truck parked near the scene in which officers said they could clearly see "a package of cannabis in the passenger flood board."

Police also searched in and around the home at 2111 Denniston Avenue. They collected a gun box, a green leafy substance, photos, phones, swabs, glasses, receipts, money, cartridge cases, a a gun and ammo.