Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. (DBI) announced the cancelation of Art at the Market and Steppin' Out 2020.

Organizers canceled the event to prevent vendors and the public from jeopardizing their health.

DBI says all vendors that have submitted payment will be refunded. Steppin' Out vendors may elect to transfer their vendor fees to the following year, 2021.

