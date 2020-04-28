Art for Arf continues for Rockbridge SPCA

Despite social distancing, the Rockbridge Area SPCA is keeping a traditional fundraiser going.

You can get blank canvasses from them at the shelter for the Art for Arf program.

You buy the canvasses for cost and use it for animal-related art, which then goes on display and sale at the Nelson Gallery in Lexington to raise funds for the SPCA.

"This is a great project to do while you're at home, and especially something the kids can do and enjoy," said Rockbridge Area SPCA Executive Director Tara Rodi. "We have so many that participate in this every year, so we definitely didn't want to stop this. We'll just have to push the date out a little bit further, and that'll be okay."

This year's show has been postponed from its June date, though. They're hoping it may happen in the fall.

