Art teacher creates Toilet Paper Roll Village to spread joy

Jenny Shamy, an Art teacher at Roanoke City Public Schools, is bringing some creativity to her own neighborhood on Arlington Road in the Grandin area. She made a mini Toilet Paper Roll Village in the front of her house.

She calls it her art project and wants others to take part. Neighbors have been stopping by to add their detailed toilet paper roll artwork to the village. The rolls have been crafted into different houses--a log cabin, a tree house, a Bubble Wrap house, among others. She hopes this little village will help spread some joy.

"I really wanted to, like all of us, wanted to do something positive, wanted to install a sense of hope and fun during these times," Shamy said.

Other houses have been following in her footsteps, creating their own toilet paper roll villages.