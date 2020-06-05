Artist creates Lynchburg mural to inspire others

In Lynchburg, one artist painted a mural after seeing recent events unfold.

Davis says the mural is a reflection of herself. WDBJ7 photo.

Christina Davis painted a mural as a part of the Black Girl Magic movement.

It's located at Hill City Hardwoods.

She says the mural is a reflection of her self-identity.

She also says that she hopes her art will inspire other people to be creative in how they express themselves.

"But I feel like people need to hear a more positive side to it instead of all the negativity we got right now," said Davis. "And so I just feel like coming out of quarantine that I felt like that this is a good year that if you can make the best of it, try to."

With help from others, she was able to get the mural up in only a few days.

