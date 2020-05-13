Artists team up for online performance

The health crisis is keeping many people apart, but it's also bringing together three Roanoke artists for a unique collaboration online.

Temple Emanuel Music and Program Director Scott Williamson, Southwest Virginia Ballet Artistic Director Pedro Szalay and fine artist Eric Fitzpatrick will come together for a Facebook Live performance Thursday at 6 p.m.

"Anyone who's watched a program on Zoom, can appreciate how watching these three different screens in the case of singing, dancing and painting will make for a very interesting and creatively stimulating experience," Williamson told WDBJ7.

"We hope that people will be reminded of how timely and how central the creative arts are," he said, "whether coming to it through music, dance or the visual art world of painting."

You can view the event by visiting Williamson's Facebook page.

