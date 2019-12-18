As Impeachment passes, SWVA Congressmen vote 'no'

While the majority of the House may have voted to impeach President Trump, the answer from the three congressman from southwest Virginia was a resounding no.

Photos via US government websites

Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith and Denver Riggleman represent the 6th, 9th and 5th districts respectively. All three men joined their Republican colleagues in voting nay on both articles of impeachment.

In a statement released after the vote, Congressman Riggleman said, "I was not elected to take political votes that attempt to overturn the will of the American people. I ran for office to serve my constituents. Let's remember, that's why we are here."

In a statement of his own, Congressman Griffith added that, in his opinion, Democrats "did not actually have the evidence to find 'high Crimes and Misdemeanors,' as the Constitution demands."

All three entered Wednesday night vowing to vote against impeachment. In statements delivered earlier Wednesday, they called impeachment a distraction, and an attempt to overturn a democratic election.

"It seems like to me that if we use impeachment as a political weapon, this could happen to Democrats and Republicans as we go through this," said Riggleman.

"There just isn't evidence of a high crime misdemeanor to convict this president of impeachment," said Cline.

Wednesday's vote marks the second time Cline had cast his ballot against the two articles of impeachment. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he opposed advancing impeachment to the full House last week.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.