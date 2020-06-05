As Phase Two begins, increase in VA COVID-19 death count drops to eight

With Phase Two of reopening Virginia's economy underway, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 48,532 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning.

2,251 of the cases are reported as "probable."

The total number is up from 47,856 cases reported Thursday, a 676-case increase. That's down from the 951-case increase reported Thursday.

There are 1,453 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,445 Thursday, down from the increase of 17 reported Thursday. 5,008 people have been hospitalized. 361,519 tests have been conducted, and only 10.1% of tests in the last week have shown positive.

Virginia face mask mandate underway

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

