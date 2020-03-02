As more candidates drop out, Virginia primary now a three-way race, analyst says

Virginia voters will find more than a dozen candidates on the ballot, when they head to the polls for Tuesday's Democratic Presidential Primary, but Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says it will likely come down to a three-way race.

In the last 48 hours, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have dropped out of the race.

While the field still includes Elizabeth Warren, Denton says Virginia's primary should come down to Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg.

Biden, he says, has picked up momentum following a decisive win in South Carolina.

"In a matter of one month he's gone from a distant third to first in the most recent poll, by three or four points," Denton said, "so it makes him extremely viable."

Denton says Sanders has an opportunity to make a statement.

"And if he has a very strong night," Denton said, "that will certainly send an interesting message indeed for the Democrats."

And Bloomberg must prove himself in Virginia, after focusing his attention and millions in campaign spending on Super Tuesday.

"He has 80 people on the ground, seven offices. and so frankly Bloomberg does need to do well in Virginia and also North Carolina if he wants to have any viability going forward," Denton said.

Of the primaries on Super Tuesday, Denton said Virginia is among the more important, with the fourth largest number of delegates at stake.