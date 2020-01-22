As a controversial plaza moves forward in Roanoke, both sides hope they can reach a resolution

Tuesday night, Roanoke city council sold a parking lot. That might not sound like a big deal, but the feelings around it remain, well...

"The wound is still quiet raw," said Brenda Hale, President of the Roanoke Chapter of the NAACP.

That parking lot is set to become a new plaza for the Roanoke Higher Education Center. First announced about 18 months ago, the plaza was originally meant to honor civil rights icon Oliver hill.

But when the Center began moving forward with its plans last year, Hale and other Gainsboro residents felt like it was being forced on them without consultation or consent. That brought back memories of urban renewal, the period in the 50's and 60's where the city seized and bulldozed much of the economic heart of Roanoke's African American community.

"It's a very tender subject," said Hale.

As a result, she and others pushed back against the Center, resulting in months of discussion and delays.

"There's still a lot of work for us to do to heal Roanoke," said Kay Dunkley, higher education center's executive director.

She says those discussions have born some fruit. For one, the center reduced the size of the plaza. They're also trying to increase opportunities for minority students, and agreeing that residents should determine who is honored in the new space.

"We don't want that list to come from the higher education center. We want it to come from the residents," she said.

That progress is part of the reason why city council finally agreed to sell the parking lot. Some residents still objected, but says Vice Mayor Joe Cobb it was time to move things forward.

"The degree to which we can transform conflict into meaningful resolution is a measure of the health and wholeness of our city," he said.

All of the parties in this case agree more work still needs to be done, to restore trust, and aid minorities in Roanoke. That means more dialogue in the coming months, something both sides agree they're ready and willing to have.

"Moving forward, we will continue to meet with the Gainsboro community, we will continue to open our doors," said Dunkley.

"We must continue to dialogue. We must communicate. And we have to have these meetings," said Hale.

