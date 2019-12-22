13 wounded in shooting at Chicago memorial for slain person

Police in Chicago are investigating after at least 13 people were wounded during what witnesses said was a memorial for a 22-year-old killed in an attempted carjacking.

Police say it stemmed from some sort of dispute at the party early Sunday.

Investigators have detained two suspected gunmen for questioning.

One of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound. The other suspect was found in possession of a revolver.

Witnesses told the Chicago Tribune the party was in honor of the birthday of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in April.

“They were just celebrating a memorial for somebody that passed away, and this is what they do,” said a 29-year-old woman at the scene, who did not want to be identified.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to come forward with information.

She met with victims at a Chicago hospital. Their ages range from 16 to 48.

She called the shooting “an act of cowardice.”

Four of them are listed in critical condition. Police say they suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

The 16-year-old is one of the four in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.