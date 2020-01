At least seven undocumented workers have been fired from Trump Winery in Albemarle County, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

The article cites two workers who lost their jobs. They say at least seven people were fired due to their lack of legal immigration status.

About a year prior, the winery, owned by Eric Trump, announced plans to remove undocumented immigrants from its staff.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.