Atlavista police search for 2nd suspect in money forging case

The Altavista Police Department has an outstanding warrant for Tamara Page Anderson, 34, for forging coin or bank notes.

This is in connection to the incident on the 1100 block of Main Street of February 17.

The Altavista Police Department is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 434-369-7425 or Campbell County Dispatch at 434-332-9574.

EARLIER

The Altavista Police Department wants the public to be aware of fake "motion picture money" that people are trying to use at local businesses.

The false tender will usually have Chinese writing on it, or the words "motion picture money."

