Authorities: Virginia farmer holds goat thief at gunpoint

A sheriff's office in Virginia says a property owner held a suspect accused of stealing goats from his farm at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

A Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman confirmed deputies responded to a call Friday from the farmer, who said he was holding a thief in the middle of a field on his land. The farmer told deputies his wife discovered their goats had been let out of their pen that night and he found the suspect hiding in his field.

The sheriff's office says the 19-year-old suspect had three goats tied up next to his truck. Cole Schrock was charged with animal larceny, among other charges.