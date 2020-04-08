Authorities investigate reports of a pedestrian struck in Roanoke County

Authorities are investigating reports of a pedestrian hit by a truck in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County dispatch.

The call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a truck near Ogden Road and Electric came in around 10:40 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities are still working to determine what happened.

It is unclear whether charges are pending against any drivers involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 on-air and online for updates.

