Authorities investigate reports of a pedestrian struck in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Authorities are investigating reports of a pedestrian hit by a truck in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County dispatch.
The call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a truck near Ogden Road and Electric came in around 10:40 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities are still working to determine what happened.
It is unclear whether charges are pending against any drivers involved.
