Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired, standoff in Alleghany County

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2019 at 10:28 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: A man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun during a standoff in Alleghany County.

Police said Marshall Dale Meadows, 59, shot at police officers from inside a home on the 800 block of Commerce Street. He was arrested shortly after midnight after officers talked him out of the home.

Meadows has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Police said more charges against Meadows are pending.

UPDATE: Officials confirm a man has been taken into custody after a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies in Iron Gate.

The call initially came in around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, as a report of shots fired along Commerce Avenue, near 7th Street. Two deputies and a Virginia state trooper arrived first on scene, and reported they were shot at.

Sheriff Kevin Hall confirmed the shots hit at least one State Police vehicle.

No one was injured, and the deputy and troopers did not return fire, according to Hall. The shooting launched a standoff that lasted several hours.

“Officers were pinned down and called for emergency response teams, and on our way down there we made some calls to contact State Police to have them bring their emergency response team. Also Botetourt was also contacted and sent some people,” Sheriff Kevin Hall said.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect, whoM they have not yet identified, for 45 minutes to an hour. They eventually made contact, after a deputy who grew up with the suspect talked to him.

He came out 20 to 30 minutes after that contact was made.

State Police are still processing the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, but when asked about the suspect, Hall indicated he appeared intoxicated.

"Basically he was pretty intoxicated tonight and having a bad night tonight and we're just glad that we had a good safe resolution," Hall said.

The man is in custody and additional charges are expected.

During the incident, Hall said citizens were kept informed through reverse 911, which alerted them to stay inside.

Officials said they are glad that the situation was resolved without any injuries.

"That's the best part of it, knowing that no other citizens, no body was injured even the suspect. No one was injured and nobody lost their life," Hall said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Alleghany County say they are on the scene of a standoff in the Iron Gate area of the county.

According to the sheriff, the suspect(s) is barricaded inside of a home on 7th Street and Commerce Avenue.

State Police are also on scene assisting with the matter.

We have a team working to provide the latest details.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Part of Route 116 in Franklin County could remain closed into September

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A VDOT spokesman told WDBJ7 the goal is to have the road back open by Labor Day.

Crime

Alleghany Co. man pleads guilty to 14 felonies after shooting at officers in 2019

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meadows will face a possible maximum of nine life sentences plus a mandatory 15 years.

Forecast

Temperatures and Humidity Climb the Next Few Days

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

VHSL set to announce sports and activities plan for 2020/2021 year

Updated: 4 hours ago
The committee also voted to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final decision is made July 27.

Crime

Photos released in search for Salem mini mart robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
The robber appears to be a tall white male who “made great effort in an attempt to conceal his identity.”

Latest News

Salem Mini Mart Robbery 7-14

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Second employee arrested in connection to Bon Air Juvenile Correctional escapees

Updated: 5 hours ago
A second employee of the facility was arrested in connection to the escape.

News

Botetourt County K-9 Unit Discovers Illegal Drugs

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news

Coronavirus

Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Virginia rises

Updated: 7 hours ago
VDH has started providing the COVID-19 Key Measures for additional regions across the state.

News

Local Mom Blogger Offers Help to Families Trying to Navigate the New Normal

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Two suspects in custody following Franklin Co. shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
Two suspects are in custody Wednesday morning.