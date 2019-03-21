Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired, standoff in Alleghany County

UPDATE: A man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun during a standoff in Alleghany County.

Police said Marshall Dale Meadows, 59, shot at police officers from inside a home on the 800 block of Commerce Street. He was arrested shortly after midnight after officers talked him out of the home.

Meadows has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Police said more charges against Meadows are pending.

UPDATE: Officials confirm a man has been taken into custody after a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies in Iron Gate.

The call initially came in around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, as a report of shots fired along Commerce Avenue, near 7th Street. Two deputies and a Virginia state trooper arrived first on scene, and reported they were shot at.

Sheriff Kevin Hall confirmed the shots hit at least one State Police vehicle.

No one was injured, and the deputy and troopers did not return fire, according to Hall. The shooting launched a standoff that lasted several hours.

“Officers were pinned down and called for emergency response teams, and on our way down there we made some calls to contact State Police to have them bring their emergency response team. Also Botetourt was also contacted and sent some people,” Sheriff Kevin Hall said.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect, whoM they have not yet identified, for 45 minutes to an hour. They eventually made contact, after a deputy who grew up with the suspect talked to him.

He came out 20 to 30 minutes after that contact was made.

State Police are still processing the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, but when asked about the suspect, Hall indicated he appeared intoxicated.

"Basically he was pretty intoxicated tonight and having a bad night tonight and we're just glad that we had a good safe resolution," Hall said.

The man is in custody and additional charges are expected.

During the incident, Hall said citizens were kept informed through reverse 911, which alerted them to stay inside.

Officials said they are glad that the situation was resolved without any injuries.

"That's the best part of it, knowing that no other citizens, no body was injured even the suspect. No one was injured and nobody lost their life," Hall said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Alleghany County say they are on the scene of a standoff in the Iron Gate area of the county.

According to the sheriff, the suspect(s) is barricaded inside of a home on 7th Street and Commerce Avenue.

State Police are also on scene assisting with the matter.

