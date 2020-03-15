Authorities search for attempted robbery suspect in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect wanted in connection to an attempted robbery.

The sheriff's office says an attempted robbery was reported around 8 p.m. at Hardy's Mart on the 11000 block of Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy.

A caller told the sheriff's office that a white man dressed in all black entered Hardy's Mart at closing time, presented a firearm, and demanded money.

The man ran away.

Deputies searched for the man, but he was not found.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees something suspicious to contact them.