Authorities warning of jury duty scam

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam involving jury duty.

The sheriff's office said in a post to its Facebook page that it has received reports of scammers are posing as deputies and calling to notify people they have missed jury duty. They are asking for money and personal information.

The calls appear to be from this number: (434) 381-3089

When that number is called, the sheriff's office said the call is sent to an "option-based directory" making it appear real.

The sheriff's office said the caller is using the names of Deputy Whitehead or Sgt. Brooks.

Now, the sheriff's office is reminding people that it will never contact you over the phone to pay a fine.