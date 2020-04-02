Autism Awareness Day sheds light on challenges for those on the spectrum during this outbreak

The changes to daily life during this time can be especially hard for those who are on the autism spectrum.

Not having to go to school might be a nice break for most kids. But for 13-year-old Kaeden, it could be detrimental.

"It's kind of like a really, really long vacation at this point, and that can be problematic," Mark Ingerson, Kaeden's dad, said.

That's because Kaeden is on the autism spectrum, and he relies on a schedule. The coronavirus restrictions have disrupted any sort of structure in his life.

"The big thing for any child with autism, is routine is often really, really critical, so now, Kaeden isn't in a routine as much," Ingerson added.

Normally, Kaeden would be taking classes at the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. Ingerson says losing his routine and meetings with trained counselors, could cause Caden to regress.

"We're just trying to struggle through it and do the best we can," he said.

Ingerson is also worried that when this is all behind us, the center may no longer exist. Funding from the state's Children's Services Act was stopped on March 13th, since kids aren't at the school.

"We have our families who need us and we want to be able to provide those services, but if our staff are in a place where they have to go and find a separate job . . . then we're in a spot where we can't provide those services," Bethany Mazurek, Special Education Director for BRAAC, said.

If the center does open back up but with different staff, that's another issue for autistic kids like Kaeden.

"Coming back, we want his therapists, who know him really well, to be there with him," Ingerson said.

This is a trying to time for many families with kids who are on the spectrum, but Ingerson says Autism Awareness month is a chance to shed light on these families and the Center.