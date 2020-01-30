BARC Electric Cooperative gets state grant for broadband

The effort to bring broadband connectivity to the northern part of the viewing area has gotten a financial boost.

The BARC Electric Cooperative received a $2.2 million grant from the state to aid its efforts to help customers have faster and better connections to the internet.

The co-op is matching the state contribution with over $15 million of its own.

"So we have serious communications issues in our territory," explained BARC CEO Mike Keyser. "It just seems like we're in a communications black hole in our territory where no one has invested to be able to provide high speed internet to us or our customers."

BARC was originally formed in the 1930s to being electricity to rural parts of Bath, Alleghany, and Rockbridge Counties.

