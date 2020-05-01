BEWARE: Roanoke City warns of taxpayer scam

If you get a letter about your Roanoke city real estate taxes being delinquent, check who sent it to you. It may not be real.

The city treasurer's office says some taxpayers have indicated they have received letters from third-party collectors, stating their taxes are delinquent. But the city says some of these taxpayers are not delinquent.

The Roanoke City Treasurer's Office does not use third-parties to collect real estate taxes, and wants to remind residents to be mindful of scams, and attempts to gain your personal information and/or exploit the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says Delinquent Real Estate Statements will be mailed after May 7 and will be from the City of Roanoke, not a third-party collector.

