BJ’s Wholesale Club will be opening an hour earlier every day for people 60 and older to go shopping.

The special opening hour will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in stores across Virginia and there will be a designated entrance for the shoppers to use, according to a press release.

The early shopping hour will allow this vulnerable population to get supplies in a less crowded environment allowing them to better practice social-distancing.

