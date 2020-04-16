BJ's offering appreciation shopping hour for first responders, healthcare workers

BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced a designated Appreciation Hour for all first responders and healthcare workers beginning this Sunday, April 19..

First responders and healthcare workers will be able to shop without a BJ’s membership at all locations, including in Roanoke. In addition, the retailer is offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to all first responders and healthcare workers.

Appreciation Hour Details:

• Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., first responders and healthcare workers can shop without a BJ’s membership at all locations. First responders will be required to show their badges upon entry.

• First responders and healthcare workers who want to sign up for a free four-month Inner Circle membership can sign up for their complimentary BJ’s membership by visiting their local clubs and showing their badges at the Member Service Desk. With this membership, they will be able to shop during the designated shopping hour and during standard hours of operation.

• Dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over will be updated to Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Previously was 7 days/week)

BJ's had already announced support initiatives for members and employees in response to COVID-19.

Employee Support Initiatives:

• Increased Wages: All hourly team members in its clubs, distribution centers and home office will earn an additional $2 per hour for each hour worked.

• Team Member Relief: Aisle Help, the company’s employee relief fund, is available to team members facing financial hardship and most impacted by the coronavirus

• Team Member Paid Leave: BJ’s issued an emergency paid leave policy to support team members during this time and allow them to stay home if they’re experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms or are quarantined.

• Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s checks the temperatures of team members as they report to work in all locations. All team members enter through the designated employee entrance, regardless of start time. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, s/he is not be able to enter and is directed to return home and seek medical care if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.

• Masks and Gloves: Masks and gloves are made available, as supplies permit, to team members who want to wear them.

Health and Safety Measures in Stores:

• Social Distancing: BJ’s has implemented operational processes to encourage social distancing in its clubs, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements.

• Capacity Limits in Clubs: BJ’s is limiting the number of members allowed inside clubs at one time. The number of members allowed in clubs varies by location based on the square footage of each club. No more than 20% of a club’s total capacity is allowed in the building at any given time.

In addition to $500,000 donated to support COVID-19 relief efforts, BJ's Charitable Foundation will contribute $500,000 to support hospitals throughout its footprint. In total, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation has contributed $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, and BJ’s clubs have donated items to first responders, healthcare workers and nonprofits to help support their communities.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.