BREXIT leader Nigel Farage supports VEXIT idea during Liberty University visit

Lynchburg students got an opportunity Wednesday to hear from a man who led the "BREXIT" movement in Europe.

Nigel Farage was the featured speaker at Liberty University's convocation Wednesday morning.

Farage told students he spent 27 years pushing for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, which happened last week.

After his speech he was asked about the so-called "VEXIT" movement; a push by some to have conservative Virginia counties leave the Commonwealth and become part of West Virginia.

"Big government at the center always thinks it knows best," Farage told reporters assembled backstage at Liberty University's Vines Center. "If local people want to make changes, and change their structure of government, they should be able to do so."

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Junior held a press conference last week with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to call attention to"VEXIT."

Farage said the timing of his visit was merely a "coincidence" and was not related to recent activities surrounding "VEXIT."

