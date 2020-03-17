BWXT awarded $14 million government contract for reactor development

A nuclear technology firm based in the Lynchburg area announced Tuesday the award of a $14 million dollar government contract that will allow the company to take part in the development of a mobile nuclear reactor.

In a statement Tuesday, representatives for BWX Technologies, Inc. said the company will work with the Federal government to develop a nuclear reactor that could be deployed in "rapid response" scenarios, like an attack on the U.S. electrical grid.

Work on the project will take place over a period of 12 months at one of BWXT's Lynchburg area facilities, according to the company's statement. BWXT representatives say the company will have an option of receiving an additional $30 million reward for a second phase of the mobile reactor project, which would include a final design of the reactor prototype.

