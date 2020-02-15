Barbershop quartet delivers singing valentines in Roanoke Valley

Friday brought a Valentine's surprise for Berni Gladkowski. And it was clear the four-part harmony hit its mark, as sure as cupid's arrow.

"Light of my life, my darling. I love you. I love you."

Members of the Virginia Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus serenaded Gladkowski at Friendship Retirement Community Friday afternoon, delivering one of their 20 singing valentines this year.

And Hank Gladkowski reminisced about the blind date 15 years ago, that brought them together.

"We were just having a good old time," Gladkowski laughed, "and somebody said, it's two o'clock, maybe we ought to go."

The Valentine's visit was a special moment, and not just for the happy couple.

Chuck Flynn is the Administrator of Friendship Retirement.

"I wasn't expecting to feel that way," Flynn told WDBJ7, "but it got me emotional, to see how happy she was."

Ed Burke is with the Virginia Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus.

"You can't replace it. There are not words that describe it," he said. "That's why we love doing what we do."

And what did Berni think about her singing valentine?

"Excellent, Excellent," she said. "It makes my heart breathe!"

