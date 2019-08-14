‘Baby Shark’ gets its own cereal, doo doo doo

Just when you thought the song that gets stuck in your head might be fading, the toddler anthem “Baby Shark” is being turned into a cereal.

An Instagram account dedicated to finding snacks, said the cereal would hit the shelves of Sam's Club and Walmart on August 17.

"The cereal is berry flavored loops with marshmallow," @Candyhunting wrote on Instagram.

“Baby Shark” launched on YouTube in November 2015 and now has more than 3 billion views.