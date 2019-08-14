‘Baby Shark’ gets its own cereal, doo doo doo
Published: Aug. 14, 2019 at 9:28 AM EDT
Just when you thought the song that gets stuck in your head might be fading, the toddler anthem “Baby Shark” is being turned into a cereal.
An Instagram account dedicated to finding snacks, said the cereal would hit the shelves of Sam's Club and Walmart on August 17.
"The cereal is berry flavored loops with marshmallow," @Candyhunting wrote on Instagram.
“Baby Shark” launched on YouTube in November 2015 and now has more than 3 billion views.