‘Baby Shark’ gets its own cereal, doo doo doo

Kellogg's announced it is releasing &amp;quot;Baby Shark&amp;quot; cereal. (Source:...
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2019 at 9:28 AM EDT
Just when you thought the song that gets stuck in your head might be fading, the toddler anthem “Baby Shark” is being turned into a cereal.

An Instagram account dedicated to finding snacks, said the cereal would hit the shelves of Sam's Club and Walmart on August 17.

"The cereal is berry flavored loops with marshmallow," @Candyhunting wrote on Instagram.

“Baby Shark” launched on YouTube in November 2015 and now has more than 3 billion views.

