Back Country Ski & Sports to close Salem location

After 27 years in business, Back Country Ski & Sports in Salem is readying for a liquidation sale as it prepares to close its doors.

According to the store's Facebook page, "The plan going forward: We have been spending the last few weeks cleaning things up and getting the store sanitized and ready for a liquidation sale. Starting tomorrow 5/26 we will be open for business in the Salem location Tuesday-Saturday 10-5pm."

Back Country is planning to keep their Salem location (1931 Apperson Drive) open through June 15, while "the Blacksburg location will have to remain as "by appointment only" due to limited staffing and the plan for reopening in Blacksburg will be updated at a later date."

The store says they will be contacting anyone with items at the store for repair or consignment about options for pickup. You may also email andrew@bscki.com, reach out through Facebook message, or call 540-389-8602 during business hours.

