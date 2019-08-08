Advertisement

Bacon lovers can earn $1,000 as a taste tester

(KSNB)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 8, 2019 at 11:33 AM EDT
Bacon lovers, your dream job is here, a California restaurant chain is looking for an intern willing to taste test bacon for a day.

On Monday, Farmer Boys announced that it is looking to give away $1,000 for its first-ever "Bacon Intern."

Bacon Lovers can start applying for the position beginning Tuesday, Aug. 6. by posting an engaging photo to Instagram explaining why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys. Applicants must tag @FarmberBoysFoods and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption.

All entries must be submitted by Tuesday, August 20.

In order to apply for the Bacon Internship, you must be 18 years of age and “a certified lover of all things pork.”

