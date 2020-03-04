Bank of Botetourt coming to Vinton

A building in Vinton that has long stood empty will be getting a major transformation in the coming weeks.

The Bank of Botetourt plans to tear down a property on S. Pollard Street and start building its newest branch.

The bank will be right across the street from the library in downtown Vinton.

.

The town said they're ready to see this vacant lot come back to life with a more permanent business.

"We are hoping the bank will be here for generations to come and not something that will change year after year after year," Vinton’s Economic Development Director Pete Peters said.

Demolition could start in the next couple of days, Peters said.

He said, the bank hopes to open the branch sometime early next year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.