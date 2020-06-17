Barriers to be installed around Robert E. Lee monument

The Virginia Department of General Services announced it would install barriers around the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.

The department says it is working to plan for the removal of the statue on Monument Avenue, as directed by Governor Northam. The work will continue while awaiting the outcome of litigation.

DGS will install temporary concrete barriers around the monument, in an attempt to protect the safety of everyone speaking out to make their voices heard, as well as the structure itself.

