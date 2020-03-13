Basic necessities flying off shelves of local grocery stores

As people prepare for what comes next, many are heading to the store to get supplies. You've likely seen images on social media where certain items, especially toilet paper, are completely out of stock.

Elizabeth Dame and her family came all the way from Covington to stock up on their household items.

"We just decided to try it out because Covington and Clifton- it's just a madhouse," said Dame.

She said being a family of almost six, the necessities they're stocking up on might look a little different than other shoppers.

"We are more concerned that things are going to start shutting down, just because it is a pandemic, you just never know, so we have to make sure we have things like baby food and diapers," said Dame.

The majority of shoppers we spoke to say they aren't buying toilet paper because they need it; they're buying it because they're afraid when they do need it, it will be gone.

"We tend to use toilet paper for blowing your nose, for wiping stuff up, so toilet paper in our house has a bunch of different roles," said Dame.

Some shoppers even celebrated when they turned the corner and saw toilet paper still left on the shelves, and many said they'd rather be prepared for whatever comes their way.

