Basketball at Dabney S Lancaster COmmunity College off to a good start

At Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, they're celebrating a landmark sports season.

It was the first time in decades for a men's basketball team sponsored by the school - the start of a sports program that expands to women's basketball next year.

And though it was a building year for them, they came away with a winning season and proudly held their own against larger, more well established programs.

"Coach Brandon Garrett has done a great job with the guys that he has," said "Shorty" Wolfe, DSLCC's Athletic Director. "He has some that are going to be moving on to the next level, some that their eligibility is up. So he's still actively recruiting too and looking for some hard workers."

Copyright 2020 Gray Television