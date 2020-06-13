Crews rescue missing boaters Friday along Smith River

A handful of emergency crews came together Friday to aid in the safe rescue of two missing boaters along the Smith River.

According to the Bassett Rescue Squad, the mission was carried out in the Ridgeway area of Henry County.

The Bassett Volunteer Fire Department says they were called to assist the Rescue Squad in the lower Smith River to help locate the victims and safely bring them to another access point along the water where they were then able to receive treatment.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Ridgeway Rescue, Henry County Public Safety, and the Henry County Sheriff's Office all aided the rescue.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.