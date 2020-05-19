Bath County High School band adapts by going virtual

The band room at Bath County High School has been empty for months.

“March 13 was our last official day that we were in the building,” explained Band Director Melinda Hooker.

Everything seems frozen in time, from the day after percussion tryouts.

“It’s just empty," said rising senior Colby Lowry. "It’s very odd to see it empty.”

But while the school stands without students, things -- band things -- still must be done, like Drum Major auditions.

“That’s usually an in-person thing," said Hooker, "Where we have judges and they come in and perform for us.”

But this year it was by video, demonstrating a range of skills, like conducting.

“It’s vastly different," said Lowry, "Where you get to restart if you make a mistake and you have all these chances.”

“So then they do it over and over and over again," said Hooker. "And they want to make sure they get a full body shot because we’re judging the whole package.”

It worked for Lowry; he’s the new Drum Major.

But that wasn’t their only video project.

The annual talent show was also planned when COVID hit.

“I was getting messages," Hooker said. "How can you do this? What can we do? Can we figure this out?”

Which they did, with students sending in videos.

“You can record in the bedroom and you can add so many layers and so many details that you just can’t have in a live band," said senior Travis Hall.

And he edited them together so they had a show.

“Kids are very resilient," said Hooker. "And they will step up to the challenge, whatever they’re given.”

