Bath County couple returns from Zandaam cruise ship nightmare

Stuck in a windowless room for more than a week and a half is one of the things a local couple will remember most about their time on board the Zandaam.

Their Coronavirus-infected cruise ship grabbed international attention after being turned away from several countries.

Now, recovering at home, Charles "David" and Sandra Peters are reflecting on a month they'll never forget.

Time at home, however, has been punctuated by bad weather and power outages.

“Well great relief, but things are certainly different than when we left and of course that’s been a stress," Charles "David" Peters told WDBJ7 in a FaceTime interview. "Losing power and not being able to do things normally. So recovery for us is going to be a task.”

Peters shares images of the beginning of their "dream" cruise in South America. At the beginning of March, his smiling wife can be seen standing outside their Buenos Aires, Argentina hotel. They snapped pictures of a downtown monument, the obelisk and captured a couple dancing the tango in the La Boca, a neighborhood of painted homes popular with tourists.

On March 7, the couple began their first sail date on the Zandaam, a Holland America cruise line. It was to begin a month-long itinerary of excursions which would bring them around the base of South America, along the west side of the continent, up through the Panama Canal, and into Fort Lauderdale.

Peters took detailed notes about the excursion and the events to follow. He notes that on March 9, they visited Montevideo, Uruguay, which was followed by a visit to the Falkland Islands on March 12. The next day they cruise through the Strait of Magellan heading for Punto Arenas. There they make what would become their final excursion and final "normal" day at sea.

On March 14 things began to change.

“That was when things really, it became clear that it was not gonna be a normal cruise," Peters said.

He recalled a notice from the Captain of the Zandaam that night.

“Here’s a little thing that he was announcing, ‘This is the Captain from the bridge saying, thank you so much for your patience while we’ve been managing this rapidly changing situation and your cooperation in health screenings,'" Peters read from his noted. "So we knew that there’s beginning to be some trouble on the ship as well.”

For the next few days, Peters says they were stuck on board while the captain tried to negotiate with Chile. It was a few days later, that Peters began to feel sick.

“It was on March 20 I think that Sandra and I started some symptoms while we were listening to classical music," he said.

The next day, they head to the clincic with flu-like symptoms. They were told they had some "respiratory involvement" but were never sure they had contracted COVID-19. They didn't realize until that evening, that because they had gone to the clinic, the ship's crew had put their names on a list. It was a list that prevented them from eating in the dining room, something Peters said he did not understand. That would also lead, he said, to their room being marked with a red symbol.

On March 22, they were asked to self-isolate. Crew members and a few passengers had become sick, Peters recalled.

That began 14 days in isolation of Peters and his wife.

"I’ve never been to jail but maybe jail-like," he explained, "except we weren’t even able to have any exercise.”

Meals and towels were brought to their doors. They started a calendar to keep track of the days. They did chair yoga, paced the room to get in enough steps for a mile, read and watched movies.

"I think some movies were inappropriate for the situation, including the one about the Chilean miners," Peters said. "I guess we felt a little bit like that."

Peters said the guests had also been given a deck of cards from the casino. He and his wife played gin to pass the time.

They tried, as best they could, to chat with friends who were staying down the hall.

"It was uplifting to see a familiar face," he said.

During their isolation period, the Captain began leading the ship up the west side of the continent. Some of the passengers had intended to disembark halfway as part of their itinerary, but that never happened. Peters said there was a covert operation at night in which medical supplies were brought to the ship. Eventually, the Zandaam rendezvoused with its sister, the Rotterdam, off the shore of Mexico.

Passengers determined to be healthy with a screening process consisting mostly of a temperature check, Peters said, were tendered to the Rotterdam. Peters said they began calling it the "healthy ship" and the Zandaam the "sick ship."

Their WiFi capabilities were free but limited. A phone line in their room was also free, but often busy. Peters said they did their best to keep in touch with friends and family back home.

Negotiations continue and eventually the sister ships make their way through the Panama Canal. It was around this time that Peters said he and his wife were moved to a room with a veranda.

“Fresh air at last, that was very uplifting for us," he said. "That probably saved it for us.”

Peters said he was aware of the ongoing negotiations with Florida, whose leaders did not want the ships to dock in an already infected community.

Eventually, the ship was allowed to dock in Port Everglades on April 2, to fanfare on the shore.

“There were people out of their decks waving and waving flags and people down on the beach waving palms," he said. "It was just most uplifting to realize that the regular folks were happy to see that we had a way of getting home.”

Peters said he was also aware of the intense media attention, and glad for it.

“And that was uplifting in the sense that we knew we were out there and that we weren’t forgotten.”

The few people who were dead or seriously sick were taken off the boat.

Other passengers, like Peters, went through a medical screening, got their passports back, left their luggage outside their doors, and waiting to disembark the next day.

On April 3, Peters said they left the ship, heavily escorted by law enforcement.

Outfitted in gloves and masks, they were bussed to the nearby airport where a charter flight awaited them. That flight, Peters recalled, was full because another flight which was supposed to take passengers was not able to fly.

They flew to Atlanta, where they then boarded a flight to Charlotte and from Charlotte to Dulles. They spent the night there and then drove home the next day, worried their journey home would be interrupted once more by traffic or a flat tire.

“It was kind of you know, you get a positive thing from the captain, this may work and then, it was kind of a spiral you know almost of despair to uplifting to despair to uplifting," Peters explained. "Very strange. Never experienced that kind of thing so intensely for such a long time.”

The home they arrived to, with social distancing orders, shutdowns and school closures, was much different than the home they had left.

"We’re by far not back to normal and the fact that things are so different here doesn’t help the situation, I mean it’s just surreal, the things that are different.”

Overall, he had mostly pleasant things to say about how the ship handled the ordeal.

“I think Captain Smith just unbelievably solid performance and the fact that the rest of the crew stepped up to the plate was pretty admirable," he said, noting only that he did not appreciate being put on a "sick list" and not being aware of it.

Peters said he did not have to pay for his flights home, and is looking at options for refunds or credits for the cruise. But, in good humor, he's not sure that will make a difference for the foreseeable future.

“Well I think we’ll look at traveling entirely different now," he said. "Time may change it but right now, traveling was a very, very, very important part of our life. Now staying home is probably tantamount to our big objective.”

