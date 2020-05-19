Bath County restaurants look forward to reopening

Restaurants in Bath County are looking forward to reopening.

Many have adapted to take out and providing other services during the stay-at-home orders.

They say that having a close community among the businesses has helped a lot.

“You know, the brewery brings in people, we bring in people, Warm Springs has, the Grist Mill, they have people," said Kyle Krieger, Les Cochons d’Or chef and co-owner. "It’s everybody working together to hopefully capture as much as we can.”

Krieger’s restaurant also adapted its menu to appeal to a broader market for takeout.

