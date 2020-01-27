Bath County Public Schools to close Tuesday, Wednesday in response to illness count

While not all are confirmed cases of the flu, the number of student absences from illness over the last few days was enough for Bath County Public Schools to shut its doors for the next couple of days.

According to the school division, school personnel absences and the difficulty of adequate staffing, combined with the high number of student absences, has lead all Bath County Public Schools to be closed on January 28 and January 29.

The two days will allow additional deep cleaning of buildings and buses to complement the measures already being put in place, such as increased cleaning in the cafeteria and restrooms.

Bath County Public Schools asks parents to encourage good cough and hand hygiene techniques such as hand washing lasting at least 20 seconds. The release states the importance of students staying home for at least 24 hours after a fever has passed with no aid of reducing medicines like Tylenol.

