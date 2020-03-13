Battling anxiety during the spread of coronavirus

While the situation surrounding the spread of the coronavirus changes daily, you might be feeling a bit of anxiety.

Dr. Robert Trestman, head of Virginia Tech Carilion's Psychiatry department, said that in a moment of great uncertainty, that's normal.

Trestman says if you feel anxious, it's an important time to talk about how you are feeling with friends and family. He said it's important to remember the majority of people who contract the virus have mild symptoms. Educating yourself about the virus is also helpful.

Plus, he reminds people to take preventative efforts with good hygiene and follow recommendations from health professionals.

"You know the virus is very fragile. If you wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, it'll be gone," Trestman said. "So it's important to remember that those are things we have under our control to prepare for, to bring our anxiety levels down and to have a genuine sense of control."

Trestman also recommends using social media to stay in touch with friends and family when social distancing or isolation is required.

And for those who seek regular mental health care - using telemedicine to continue your care is important.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.