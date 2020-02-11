Crews rescue elderly beagle from underground wreckage

A local beagle and his family have been reunited after the dog got stuck underground in an abandoned vehicle.

The old pup, named Henry, managed to get himself stuck in a hole in the ground, which turned out to be remnants of a partially buried old car.

Henry's family went looking for him when he didn't return from a bathroom break, and they heard the dog barking beneath the ground.

Franklin County Animal Control was called for help. Together with Fork Mountain Fire Department and Franklin County Public Safety, they used shovels and metal-bending tools to free Henry from his underground prison.

Animal control says Henry is doing just fine, and he was swiftly taken to his nice, warm bed in front of the fireplace.

See the slideshow below for photos of his rescue.

