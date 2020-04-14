Bear cubs rescued on I-64

The three little bear cubs are safe and comfortable now at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. You can watch them on their webcam.

But their adventure began just before Easter Sunday, when a trucker hit a bear.

“Well," said State Trooper Nathan Combs. "it turned out the mama bear was deceased at the crash.”

And the cubs escaped the scene, climbing a nearby tree.

“One of the first things that mama bears do, for black bear cubs anyway, is to teach them to climb trees to evade predators or danger,” explained Amanda Nicholson of the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

This posed a problem, as the cubs were 50 or 60 feet up.

“And one of the local guys said: well I know a guy with BARC electric," said Trooper Combs. "He called them and they said: sure, we’d be glad to bring a bucket truck out.”

Up went the bucket, and down came the bears, who then had to be transferred to a travel cage.

“I just couldn't miss the part of putting on my gloves and transferring one of them myself," Combs said. "And that was my opportunity to say I’ve at least had a black bear once in my life.”

“We do a physical exam," Nicholson said. "We take some ex-rays just to make sure there’s no broken bones or internal injuries, especially in a case like this.”

And now, in the company of five other cubs at the center they will be cared for until next spring, when they’ll return the wild.

In the meantime, Trooper Combs will be keeping an eye on his cub.

“Every chance I get to look on the wildlife center," he said, "At least see them on video, get to watch them grow.”

