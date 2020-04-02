Beautiful sunshine returns with warming temperatures

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Drier weather returns the rest of the week along with warmer temperatures. We'll also notice a gusty northwest wind. Highs are back in the 60s Thursday and Friday. We'll also see a lot of sunshine.

WEEKEND

We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds both days with an isolated chance for a shower later Sunday. Highs this weekend will climb into the lower 70s.

MONDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with an increased chance of showers late in the day. Our high climbs into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We continue our chances of showers as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s.

